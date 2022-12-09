Finally, after a long line of Bollywood superstars, the Greek God of Indian cinema finally made his entry at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The actor looked as handsome as ever and gave his fans some dashing photographs to feast their eyes on. At the festival, he even shook a leg with the legendary Jackie Chan.

Hrithik made his debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, which was directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan, and it became a huge success at the box office. The actor took this opportunity to speak about his father and how he has influenced him.

Hrithik Roshan spoke about the time when he was an assistant director on one of his father’s films, namely, Karan Arjun. The film featured two of the biggest superstars of this century, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, along with Rakhee Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and the late Amrish Puri, in key roles. As per a report by the Indian Express, Hrithik recalled those days and how his father would knock on the doors of Salman and Shah Rukh to wake them up. He said, “My Dad gets up in the morning at 5, and he will knock at every single door, whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. They were woken up by my Dad ki utho (wake up); it’s time for work.”

Speaking of his father, Hrithik also mentioned that his father does not like people who come late, he added “He doesn’t like people who come late, and he’ll make sure he is never late, and that is something that is instilled in me, and I am very very aware that I should be on time. There’s no on time; either you are before time, or you are late. So that’s something that he taught me.”

According to the report, he was also asked about the lessons he got from his father, to which the actor said, “I remember my Dad taught me how to wave back, he taught me how to smile back, he taught me how to give back what is being received by me. He made me feel great about giving love back, and I think that was a very important lesson.”

A few days back, he was heavily criticised by the netizens for his seemingly rude behaviour on a dinner outing with his current girlfriend. On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan, and he has already started shooting for his upcoming film opposite Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter.

