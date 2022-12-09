It would be safe to say that Janhvi Kapoor is turning into s*x symbol of her generation. She’s proved her acting chops with films like Good Lucky Jerry, Gunjan Saxena among many others. But fans call her the Indian Kim Kardashian and often go gaga over her fashion choices. The actress is currently grabbing eyeballs over her neon green bikini and she’s truly soaring temperatures! Scroll below for all the details.

Janhvi jetted for a vacation in the Maldives earlier this week. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her fun holiday on social media and the pictures are viral all over. When on the island, can anyone miss out on bikini looks? Certainly not if you’ve got an hourglass figure as the Dhadak actress does!

Taking to her Instagram handle today morning, Janhvi Kapoor shared glimpses in a neon green bikini. She flaunted her s*xy back at the camera and went unfiltered with her makeup. That messy hair surely made for a hot frame and the actress looked absolutely gorgeous as a mermaid.

“Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean,” Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post.

While most went all praises for Janhvi Kapoor, a section of users began trolling Janhvi for her bikini outing.

A user wrote, “Bina bikini ka kya inki photo par like nhi aayga yah yah heroine nhi rah jayagi.”

Another trolled, “अपना नाम कमाने के लिए अपने मां बाप का नाम डूबा रहे हैं ये लोग (To earn fame, they’re defaming their parents).”

“Bhikari lag rahi hai,” wrote a user.

“Arey bas karo yaar sab iss nalayak Nepo kid ki pics spam karna band karo,” another commented.

A comment read, “No matter how many clothes she sheds she looks weird. Her face is zero. Her mother was an icon. Put at rest.”

