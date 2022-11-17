Bollywood celebrities getting trolled is nothing new. However, when it comes to Janhvi Kapoor, the netizens go harsh and nasty. Janhvi, who followed her family’s legacy and stepped into Bollywood with Dhadak, has already acquired a special place in everyone’s hearts. Janhvi, the daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late actress Sridevi has a unique sense of fashion. Whenever she steps out in the city, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward!

Janhvi is currently basking in the glory of her film Mili’s success. For the unversed, she will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bawal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to last night at the Elle Awards event, where Janhvi Kapoor served major modern Disney Princess vibes. The actress donned a blue coloured glittery gown from Falguni and Shane Peacock’s collection that featured a long trail and a plunging sweetheart neckline, flaunting her busty assets.

She completed her look with bejeweled gloves, a few finger rings, and dainty ear studs. Janhvi Kapoor accentuated her look with glam makeup. Her whole look gave an Elsa-Jasmin-Barbie combination!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As soon as her arrival video went live from a paparazzi page Instant Bollywood on their Instagram handle, netizens started to troll her. One comment can be read as, “Her stylist must be a fan of Kylie Jenner..”, another one wrote, “Dress thoda upar hoti to aur bhi achhi lagti thi.” Another one commented, “Itna bda kpda hota hai fir bhi upr ka kam pd jata hai 😂,” while another netizen penned, “Thoda surgery lagta hai,thoda fillers lagte hai.” One of the internet users even commented, “Yeh aur Sohana zyada hi inspired hain kylie say, waisi hi surgeries bhi karwali.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Well, this is not the first time that Janhvi Kapoor has been compared to Kylie Jenner. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu Character To Get A Whole Franchise? Here’s What Director Abhishek Sharma Has To Say

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News