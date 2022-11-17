Darsheel Safary became an overnight sensation with his portrayal as Ishaan in Taare Zameen Par. His character of a dyslexic kid was heart-touching and informative to the masses. While that remained on-screen, the actor went through a tough time personally as he was often mocked for his teeth and other features. Scroll below for all the details.

Taare Zameen Par received a thunderous response at the box office. The film released in 2007 earned around 61.83 crores in its lifetime in India and 98.48 crores worldwide. Aamir Khan starred in a pivotal role in the film while directing and producing the film.

Darsheel Safary now recalls how everyone made fun of him because of his teeth but it ultimately helped him bag a film. He told Hindustan Times, “In my personal life, away from acting too, I have had these things. I’ve been made fun of for my height, for my teeth and everything. My teeth were like 1 kilometre out. It all happens for a reason. All that happened and then I got the film because of those teeth. The way I look at it is that it is a learning thing. That is how you don’t get affected.”

There’s no lying that the audience restricted Darsheel Saffary to his debut film and there’s little that was spoken about him after that. Talking about the same, he adds, “I can just tell you that I stopped thinking about it long back. Because if you think about it, then you are going to get tired, happy, sad and everything. You have done something that people have related to, which is a good thing.”

“Half the reason why people are not willing to accept that I am 25 is because it’s so fresh in their heads. I’m always grateful that I was part of such a project. I don’t think about the age thing. My sole intent is to keep doing films because I love acting,” added Darsheel Safary.

