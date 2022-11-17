Recently, a prestigious award show took place that saw the who’s who of Bollywood dazzling on the red carpet. Right from Janhvi Kapoor to Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon to Kartik Aaryan, fans witnessed stars dazzling on the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward. But there was one collaboration on the red carpet that has taken social media by storm. Well, it is of none other than Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan

After teaching her some dance steps at the airport, the actor duo posed together for the paps on the red carpet of the Elle Beauty Award.

For the event, Deepika Padukone looked no less than a princess in a white Cinderella gown which she paired with a black belt. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan opted for a teal green suit which he paired it with a blue turtle neck shirt underneath. Soon after bumping into each other, the actor duo posed together for the paps leaving their fans demanding films.

Seeing their camaraderie, netizens felt that they should do a movie together. A section of fans also feel that they should star in Aashiqui 3. Commenting on the video a user wrote, “They both should do a flim together…” while another said, “Ashqui 3 combination.” A third user also wrote, “My dream pair.”

Watch the video below:

In 2019, Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone took social media by storm with their funny social media banter. Leaving everyone by surprise, DP was seen learning ‘Dheeme Dheeme’ hook steps from the Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 star.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has an interesting line-up of projects. After the debacle of 83, she will return to the theatre with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan where she’s paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Later, she will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas and in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

