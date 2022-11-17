Meenakshi Sheshadri is a noted veteran actress in the film industry who was a part of many iconic movies in her career and shared screen space with some of the legendary superstars of all time. While she recently returned after a long sabbatical, she went down memory lane recalling a kissing scene with his co-star Sunny Deol.

Meenakshi Sheshadri has appeared in various films: Inaam Dus Hazaar, Parivaar, Shahenshah, Mahaadev, Hero, Aandhi-Toofan, Meri Jung, Swati, Dilwaala, Dacait, Damini, Ghatak, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Duet, Swati and many more.

During a recent chat with the Times of India, as reported by Hindustan Times, Meenakshi Sheshadri recalled the time when she was working with Sunny Deol in their film Dacait. She further revealed how they both had a kissing scene in the film right before a song but it was later censored. Meenakshi then praised her co-star Sunn y for being professional about it and revealed how he made her comfortable too.

She went on to recall more memories from the time she was working in the industry and even reflected on her fan moment with Sanjay Dutt and cherished some beautiful scenes shot with Amitabh Bachchan in their film Shahenshah.

“With Sunny, I had a kiss in Dacait, which happens just before a song. I give full credit to Sunny for being very professional about it and making me comfortable too. But the Censors cut that. With Sanju, I started on a fan-moment note. I had seen him shooting for Rocky with Tina Munim. I was very young then. I found him very handsome and cute. And when my chance to work with him in Inaam Dus Hazaar came, I did tell him about that shoot. As for Amitji, I think I will never forget the aerial shots we took during the song Jaane do jaane do, mujhe jaana hai in Shahenshah.”

Meenakshi Sheshadri also shared her experience working with the late superstar Rajesh Khanna and stated how he never made her feel like a newcomer. She further clarified the fact that the actor was never late on sets and whenever he did, he was asked by the director to come late.

“He didn’t come late on the sets of Awara Baap. He was ready to do rehearsals with me. He never made me feel like a newcomer. If at all he came late on a given day, it was because the director who had asked him to come late as he had scenes only later in the day.”

