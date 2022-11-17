Akshay Kumar’s Diwali release, Ram Setu, failed to make any mark at the box office. The film did receive decent to positive reviews from a section of the ticket-buying audience and no one really knows what went wrong. Despite the failure, director Abhishek Sharma is positive about building a franchise and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the film is an adventure drama narrating the story of an archaeologist, who is on a mission to prove the existence of a historic bridge built during the era of Lord Ram and present it to the world. Concept-wise, the film received a thumbs-up from the audience and even though it failed at the box office, many were intrigued with the character of Dr Aryan Kulshrestha played by Akshay.

Talking to ETimes, director Abhishek Sharma was asked if there are any plans to build a franchise around Akshay Kumar’s character from Ram Setu. Sharma responded to it positively by quoting, “I like the character of Dr Aryan Kulshreshtha. But it is too early to talk about sequels. It depends on the producers and Akshay sir. Personally, I like the character and it has connected with the audience.”

Abhishek Sharma also shared about the blunder that happened with Tere Bin Laden’s sequel. “I have made that mistake once. I made Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive after Tere Bin Laden. People did not connect with that film. Maybe because Bin Laden was dead by the time the film was made,” the Ram Setu director added.

Abhishek Sharma further emphasized the change in the audience post-Covid-19 and feels that sequels or franchises should be built only if the story is powerful. He said, “After the pandemic, you must not take the audience for granted. If you have a better story than the first part then why not make part two? Raju sir’s (Rajkumar Hirani) Lage Raho Munnabhai was better than Munnabhai MBBS. They took the character on an as good or even better journey.”

