Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who made his acting debut with London Dreams in 2009, is now among the most desirable men. He has been ruling the heart of millions of his female fans across the nation and beyond. As Aditya turned a year older today, we’re sharing an interesting anecdote that many don’t know.

Aditya made his debut with Vipul Shah’s London Dreams as a Pakistani musician. However, his role as a musician in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Guzaarish brought him attention and turned the tables for him. He had his heart so set on the role that he actually learned some magic tricks to impress Bhansali.

While Aditya Roy Kapur played the role quite convincingly, he wasn’t the first choice for the role. Maverick filmmaker Bhansali had someone else in mind for the said role. It was none other than Ranbir Kapoor.

As per ETimes, Kapoor didn’t want to do the second lead in a Hrithik Roshan film helmed by SLB after starring in Saawariya directed by the same filmmaker. This is how Aditya bagged a role in Guzaarish.

Later Aditya Roy Kapur went on to star in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as a second lead after Ranbir Kapoor. The film became one of the most loved films even today. Soon after the release of the film, many believed that ARK may not be accepted as the lead in the romantic musical drama Aashiqui 2 helmed by Mohit Suri.

The 2013 film also turned out to be a huge blockbuster and became a turning point in Aditya’s film career. He then went on star in the action thriller film Malang (2020) and the black comedy crime film Ludo (2020). He gained praise for his performance in both films.

