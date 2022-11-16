Time and again Karan Johar has revealed playing cupid to many Bollywood couples. The filmmaker is rumoured to be getting actors together like Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. It was also said that he even tried to play cupid between Kriti Sanon-Aditya Roy Kapur.

Even on his chat show Koffee With Karan, he was also seen hinting at playing cupid between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, who was seen getting cosy at his 50th birthday bash. And for all the right reasons, his BFF and former actress Twinkle Khanna called him the Sima Taparia of Bollywood.

The person in question is India’s top-most matchmaker, who has even been featured in the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. She also made a cameo appearance in Karan Johar’s OTT show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2 to fix Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Sajdeh with someone. Recently KJo appeared on BFF Twinkle Khanna’s chat show for Tweak India, the filmmaker was called the Sima Taparia of Bollywood and guess what KJo said it is the agenda of his life.

On the show Twinkle Khanna told Karan Johar, “You are the Sima aunty of the movie business. You keep doing this matchmaking and your father did the same thing. When I was speaking to Waheeda Rahman, she mentioned that your father fixed up her marriage, it’s some genetic predisposition to get people together.”

In his response, Karan Johar told Mrs Funnybones, “I take on the responsibility like I have to do it. It just makes me very happy to do it. It’s like one of the agendas in my life. Vidya (Balan) called me the other day. It was her 12th anniversary, and I had introduced her to Siddharth Roy Kapoor. I was so touched by this call, more than any feedback for a film.”

When asked to name a few recent matches Karan Johar said further, “I don’t think they would like me to go public with that information. Contrary to public opinion, there’s a lot that I keep secret to myself.”

Well, how many of you agree with the tag of Sima Taparia For KJo? Do let us know. Meanwhile, stay tuned to Koimoi!

