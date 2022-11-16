2022 turned out to be humongous for veteran actor Anupam Kher. Right from The Kashmir Files to Karthikeya 2 and now Uunchai the actor is on the role. Currently, Kher is garnering accolades for his stupendous performance in Sooraj Barjatya directorial which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and others in pivotal roles. However, he’s now making headlines for apparently taking a jibe at John Abraham.

In March this year, the actor star was seen getting irked at a journalist’s question who had asked him about The Kashmir File’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anupam Kher recently appeared on Mashable’s The Bombay Journey show, where he was asked about the kind of genre he would now like to try his hands on. In his response, he was seen flexing his muscles. When the host compared it to John Abraham, he said “But we expect that from John. With all due respect to him, usse mere jitna lamba dialogue bulwa lo na (try giving him one of my monologues).”

Anupam Kher went on to add, “He can do it, I’m sure… Sometimes, an actor gets fixed in his own image, I think it’s important to break the mould. And you can expect great action from John, he has such a wonderful body, but I think he can also act very well. He does.”

Well, his comments come months after John Abraham was seen getting irked at questions by the media people. He was seen giving rude answers to journalists who asked him about the ‘over dose’ of actions in the films and his toned body.

He was heard saying on the event, “Main toh Attack ki baat kar raha hun, agar aapko isse problem hai (I am talking about Attack. If you have a problem with this), then I am sorry. I really offended you. More than physically fit, I am trying to be mentally fit to answer some crazy questions as people are so dumb. Sorry sir, aap dimaag chod kar aa gaye (You left your brain at home). I apologise for you. On behalf of everyone, main aapke liye apologise karta hu, koi baat nahi, you’ll do better next time.”

Coming back, do you think it was a jibe at John Abraham by Anupam Kher? Do let us know. Meanwhile stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Anupam Kher Reveals He Went Totally Bankrupt In 2004: “I Am A Sum Total Of My Failures”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News