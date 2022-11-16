Anupam Kher is among the legendary actors of the film industry who has been proving that age is just a number. He often leaves his fans in shock when he gives a sneak peek to them into his workout regime. On the other hand, as his latest film, Uunchai is garnering love from the audience, he recently spoke his heart out recalling the time he went bankrupt.

Anupam Kher was last seen in the film Uunchai which also featured other iconic actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, etc. Moreover, the actor has a lot of other projects in the pipeline including The Signature, IB71, Nautanki, Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Kaagaz 2, Emergency and Shiv Shastri Balboa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher went down memory lane and recalled the time when he suffered from facial paralysis during a major scene in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and the doctor asked him to stay at home for two months and cancel the shooting. He went on to add that he was not a business-minded person, therefore, he went bankrupt in 2004 and revealed how he was a sum total of his failures.

Anupam Kher said, “I got facial paralysis before a major scene in Hum Aapke Hain Koun and the doctor had asked me to stay at home for two months and cancel the shooting. I went to the sets and finished the shooting the same day. In 2004, because I am not a business-minded person, I almost went bankrupt and then started all over again. I am a sum total of my failures.”

Furthermore, the Uunchai actor reflected on how people started calling him thespian, veteran and legend who should be given a lifetime achievement award but he refused the same. He then stated how he went abroad and featured in an American series and mentioned that after turning 60, he started building his body instead of thinking about retirement.

“People started calling me thespian, veteran, and legend – which meant you should be given a lifetime achievement award and walk into the sunset. But I refused to do that. I went abroad and did an American series. After turning 60, people think about retirement but I started building my body,” he added.

Must Read: Boman Irani Initially Rejected Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai: “Anupam Kher Was Certain It Would Smash Records”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News