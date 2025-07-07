The first look of Dhurandhar, the upcoming action-thriller from Aditya Dhar, has been unveiled, and it’s already generating discussion for its gritty tone and an ensemble cast that brings together several seasoned actors. Among the names drawing attention is Arjun Rampal, who appears in a distinctly raw, rugged look that stands apart from his past film roles.

Arjun Rampal Teases Gritty Role, Praises Ranveer Singh’s Bold New Look

Arjun Rampal’s character is shown with a heavy grey beard, gold tooth, metallic sunglasses, and a visibly tough demeanor. While not much has been revealed about his role, the visual cues suggest a morally complex character placed within a high-stakes narrative.

The actor also took a moment to share his thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s appearance in the teaser, hinting at a major shift in tone for the actor. “Ranveer is in top form and you haven’t seen this version of him anywhere… get ready,” Rampal said, reacting to the teaser, which also features quick glimpses of Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna.

Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film is backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and co-produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

Positioned as a gritty action-thriller, the film promises a story that looks at the origins of men often overlooked by history. Dhurandhar is slated to hit theatres on December 5, 2025.

