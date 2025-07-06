Aditya Dhar’s next big-screen venture Dhurandhar promises to be one of the most ambitious action thrillers in recent years. Backed by a formidable ensemble including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal, the film is being positioned as a large-scale espionage drama with global scope and stylized intensity.

Another reason for the movie’s buzz is Sara Arjun, who is announced as the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh. The announcement sparked immediate conversation due to the significant age gap between her and her co-star. For some, the name triggered memories. For others, it prompted a question: who exactly is Sara Arjun? Far from being an unknown, Sara has been in the industry for over a decade, albeit mostly outside the Hindi film mainstream. With Dhurandhar, she’s now stepping into a much wider spotlight. But her story began long before this marquee casting.

Sara Arjun: From Child Prodigy to Leading Lady Opposite Ranveer Singh

As per News18 Sara Arjun began working before most children had started school. Born on June 18, 2005, she is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, who has performed in movies such as Black Friday, Kaalo, Rowdy Rathore, and Secret Superstar. Sara was discovered for a commercial at just 18 months old and would go on to feature in over 100 advertisements before age 10. Her breakthrough came in 2011, when she starred opposite Vikram in Tamil filmmaker A. L. Vijay’s Deiva Thirumagal, a performance that established her as one of the most gifted child actors of the decade. Her portrayal of Nila, a daughter trying to hold on to her mentally challenged father, earned critical acclaim and emotional recognition from audiences across the country.

She followed this with strong performances in Saivam (2014), Ek Thi Daayan (2013), Jazbaa (2015), and Saand Ki Aankh (2019). In Ponniyin Selvan I & II, she played the younger version of Aishwarya Rai’s character, adding historical drama to her résumé. By 2023, she had earned more than ₹10 crore as an actress, becoming the highest-paid child actress as per Gulte.

She’s fluent in Tamil and Hindi, has acted in Malayalam and Telugu films, and has consistently worked with acclaimed filmmakers. In Dhar’s upcoming thriller, she’ll be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in what is expected to be a globally mounted, high-stakes drama. However, her complete role in the movie is not yet revealed. Nonetheless, it is a huge opportunity for her to shine in a movie which boasts one of the most talented casts assembled in recent years. The internet has understandably focused on the age difference between the two leads. With Dhurandhar, Sara steps into a larger spotlight but not onto an unfamiliar stage.

