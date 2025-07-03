Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, released in cinemas on May 23, 2025, and received generally positive responses from critics and audiences, resulting in a successful theatrical run. The film has completed its run in most theatres, and up next is the OTT release. The audience won’t have to wait long to enjoy it at home.

When & Where Is Narivetta Releasing On OTT?

SonyLIV has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film, which will be available to stream from July 11, 2025. In addition to the original Malayalam version, the film will also be available in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Narivetta: Plot

Narivetta is inspired by the real-life Muthanga Protest and the subsequent police action, including firing at protesters to disperse them. The film presents a fictionalized version of these events. It primarily focuses on the struggles of the protagonist and his personal life rather than the broader struggles of the tribal community.

Perhaps that’s why the film became a success; audiences may have related to the protagonist and his challenges in both his personal and professional life. But it was a missed opportunity not to focus more on the tribals, their way of life, and their struggles in a broader sense. The film does showcase their hardships, but only in a limited manner.

Narivetta: Cast & Crew

Narivetta is directed by Anuraj Manohar and based on a script by Abin Joseph. The film stars Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Priyamvada Krishnan, Pranav Theophine, and Arya Salim. Vijay handled the cinematography, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy and editing by Shameer Muhammed. It was produced by Shiyas Hassan and Tippushan VE under the banner of Indian Cinema Company.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Thug Life OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream Kamal Haasan’s Action Drama After Box Office Disaster?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News