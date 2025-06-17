Tovino Thomas led Narivetta is close to completing a month in theatres. The box office collections are nearing the saturation. But there’s good news: the action drama will soon become the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Scroll below for day 25 update!

How much has Narivetta earned in India?

Anuraj Manohar’s directorial witnessed a decent jump during the last weekend. As per Sacnilk, Narivetta maintained a good hold on day 25, minting 9 lakhs. It witnessed a slight drop from 10 lakhs earned on the last Friday.

The overall box office collection in India comes to 18.13 crore net, about 21.39 crores in gross earnings. Narivetta is made on a small-scale budget of 10 crores. It has raked in profits of 81.3% in the last 25 days. Tovino Thomas’ film is a success but will gain the hit verdict if earnings hit 20 crores.

Narivetta vs Maranamass Box Office

Maranamass is currently the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Basil Joseph starrer has concluded its lifetime at 18.77 crores in India. Now, Narivetta is only 64 lakhs away from stealing the #6 spot. It must maintain a steady hold during the ongoing week to achieve the feat.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers of 2025 (India net collections) below:

Thudarum: 121.96 crores L2: Empuraan: 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 44.27 crores Officer On Duty: 31.60 crores Rekhachithram: 27 crores Maranamass: 18.77 crores Narivetta: 18.13 crores Prince And Family: 17.02 crores Padakkalam: 14.28 crores Bazooka: 13.86 crores

Tovino Thomas starrer has a maximum possibility of landing at the #6 spot. Rekhachithram (27 crores) will be out of reach.

Narivetta Box Office Summary

Budget: 10 crores

India net collection: 18.13 crores

India gross collection: 21.39 crores

ROI: 81.3%

Overseas collection: 10.15 crores

Worldwide collection: 31.54 crores

Verdict: Plus

