Released amid decent expectations, Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana has emerged as a big success. Made at a controlled cost, the film has shown an impressive intent and has been enjoying consistent footfalls. In the recent development, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Rekhachithram at the worldwide box office to emerge as the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 14 days!

Alappuzha Gymkhana crosses the 60 crore mark!

The Khalid Rahman directorial fell below the 1 crore mark for the first time yesterday, on day 14. According to estimates, it earned 86 lakh in India. It’s still a good hold compared to the opening day of 2.65 crores. Including yesterday’s numbers, the total at the Indian box office stands at 35.06 crore net, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 41.37 crore gross.

Overseas, too, Alappuzha Gymkhana has displayed a winning run, and so far, it has earned 19 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the film stands at 60.37 crore gross at the worldwide box office, making it the second Mollywood release of the year to cross 60 crores.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 35.06 crores

India gross- 41.37 crores

Overseas gross- 19 crores

Worldwide gross- 60.37 crores

Knocks down Rekhachithram!

Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram ended its glorious run at 57.31 crore gross globally. Alappuzha Gymkhana comfortably crossed it and became the second highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025. Mohanlal’s magnum opus, L2: Empuraan, is at the top with a humongous total of over 265 crore gross.

It’s a super-hit!

Reportedly, Alappuzha Gymkhana was made on a budget of just 12 crores. Against this cost, it has already amassed a smashing 35.06 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 23.06 crores. Calculated further, the film has made an impressive 192.16% returns, and as per Koimoi’s parameters, it’s a super-hit affair at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: A Minecraft Movie North America Box Office Day 19: Jason Momoa’s Videogame Adaptation Crosses The $350 Million Mark!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News