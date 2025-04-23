Malayalam box office has welcomed another hit film at the box office. Starring Basil Joseph, Maranamass is now a hit and it stands at a total collection of 17.05 crore at the box office. The film is now moving towards the 20 crore mark!

Surpasses Basil Joseph’s Last Superhit

Basil Joseph has surpassed the lifetime collection of his last superhit film at the box office. It was Ponman who earned a total collection of 10.15 crore and churned out a profit of 235% at the box office. Basil Joseph’s new release, with its collection of 17.05 crore, has earned 67.8% higher than his last film in only 13 days!

Maranamass Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, Tuesday, Basil Joseph‘s film earned only 65 lakh at the box office, which was a drop of 10% from the previous day’s 73 lakh. The film has been mounted on a budget of 8 crore, and in 13 days, it has churned out a profit of 113.2% at the box office against a collection of 17.05 crore.

Check out the daywise breakdown of the comedy film at the box office.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.4 crore

Day 3: 1.81 crore

Day 4: 1.93 crore

Day 5: 1.84 crore

Day 6: 1.44 crore

Day 7: 1.03 crore

Day 8: 1.08 crore

Day 9: 1.84 crore

Day 10: 96 lakh

Day 11: 1.34 crore

Day 12: 73 lakh

Day 13: 65 lakh

Total: 17.05 crore

Maranamass VS Alappuzha Gymkhana

Maranamass’s profit is lower than its competitor, Alappuzha Gymkhana, which arrived on the same day. To match Naslen‘s film, Basil Joseph’s film needs to earn a total of 23 crore. This is 6 crore more than the film’s current collection and looking at the pace of the film this now seems impossible. Overall, it might end its run at the 20 crore mark!

