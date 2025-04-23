Bazooka Box Office Day 13: Mammootty's Film Still Needs To Recover 52.5% Of Its Budget!

Mammootty is all set to deliver another disaster at the Malayalam box office with his film Bazooka and none imagined that the film would tank at such a speed. The thriller was released alongside Alappuzha Gymkhana and Maranamass, but it stands the weakest amongst the three.

Budget & Recovery

In 13 days, Mammootty‘s film earned 13.43 crore at the box office. This is almost 47% of the film’s entire budget of 28 crore. It would not be able to reach the finish line by any chance. The only saving grace would be not being called a flop, by recovering at least 50% of the entire budget.

Bazooka Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, Bazooka earned only 23 lakh at the box office, a lakh less than the previous day’s 22 lakh. However, the film opened huge with a collection of 3.2 crore at the box office despite the triple clash!

Check out the daywise breakdown of the thriller at the box office.

Day 1: 3.2 crore

Day 2: 2.1 crore

Day 3: 2 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.43 crore

Day 6: 77 lakh

Day 7: 47 lakh

Day 8: 43 lakh

Day 9: 25 lakh

Day 10: 25 lakh

Day 11: 38 lakh

Day 12: 22 lakh

Day 13: 23 lakh

Total: 13.43 crore

No Scope For Mammootty

Bazooka still has a huge 52.5% of its budget left to recover, and there is no hope that Mammootty will earn this number. Bazooka has earned 44.45% higher than Mammootty’s last flop at the box office. Dominic & The Ladies’ Purse earned only 9.29 crore at the box office in India and 19.96 crore worldwide!

