Bazooka, the Malayalam action thriller starring Mammootty, has been one of his most highly anticipated films since its announcement in the second quarter of 2023. Online chatter suggests that the film wrapped up shooting in October 2024. Deeno Dennis, the writer and director, reportedly spent three years crafting the script. Four months ago, the teaser for Bazooka was released to widespread excitement.

The film also features Gautham Vasudev Menon alongside Mammootty. Interestingly, another project directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, titled Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse, also stars Mammootty and is set to release just 22 days earlier. This means fans will witness two Mammootty-Gautham Vasudev Menon collaborations hitting theaters within less than a month.

Expected Plot Of Bazooka

The plot remains tightly under wraps, but here’s what we know so far: Gautham Vasudev Menon reportedly plays a cop who, in his relentless pursuit of results, defies his superiors and engages in actions that are both unethical and illegal, all under the guise of doing good. Rumors suggest that Mammootty‘s character is a former military officer, and the two characters might team up to take down a formidable antagonist. However, this is all speculation, as no official confirmation has been provided.

Cast And Crew Of Bazooka

The film stars Mammootty as Rafi Mohammed and Gautham Vasudev Menon as Benjamin Joshua, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Divya Pillai, Babu Antony, Hakkim Shah, Sidharth Bharathan, Shine Tom Chacko, Bhama Arun, Sunny Wayne, Abin Bino, and Joemon Jyothir. Written and directed by Deeno Dennis, the film’s cinematography is handled by Roby Varghese Raj and Nimish Ravi, with music composed by Midhun Mukundan.

Editing is done by Praveen Prabhakar and Nishadh Yusuf, while production design is crafted by Anees Nadodi and Shiji Pattanam. The film is produced by Jinu Abraham, Rohandeep Singh, Vikram Mehra, Siddharth Anand Kumar, and Dolwin Kuriakose under the banners of Jumping Tomato Studios, Saregama India, Theatre of Dreams, and Yoodle Films. Distribution is managed by Cinema Capital and Truth Global Films.

Bazooka Release Date

On January 3, 2025, Yoodlee Films announced the release date of Bazooka, confirming it will hit theaters on February 14, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a new poster, shared via a post on X.com.

