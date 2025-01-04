Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer has high expectations among movie audiences. The film is directed by Shankar and stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. It is set to release on January 10 during Sankranthi. Reports suggest the film might surprise audiences with unexpected elements.

Per the trailer released recently, Ram Charan plays two roles in the film. He portrays a father and a son, a common trend in South Indian films. This has made fans wonder if the character is inspired by Thalapathy Vijay’s role in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time since Vijay also played dual characters in the movie.

Due to the common trend of dual roles in South Indian movies, it cannot be specified if Vijay’s role in G.O.A.T particularly inspired Charan’s Game Changer character. However, the interesting report is that, according to Asianet News Tamil, the script of Game Changer was reportedly narrated to Vijay first. Additionally, it is speculated in Tamil media in the past that a few scenes in the film are inspired by and reflect Thalapathy Vijay’s political life.

It is well-known that he recently entered politics. Shankar wrote the script to suit his circumstances and narrated the story many years ago, anticipating his interest in a political entry. However, the project did not materialize with Vijay for unknown reasons, and later, Ram Charan took on the lead role. The filmmakers or actors have not confirmed these reports yet.

During a recent promotional event, Shankar revealed why Ram Charan had been chosen for the role. The director said Ram Charan was the perfect fit even before his success in RRR. Shankar praised Charan’s powerful screen presence. He said Charan has a unique energy that he controls well. The director added that the actor can deliver profound and impactful performances. Shankar mentioned that producer Dil Raju also felt no one else could better suit the role.

Game Changer showcases Ram Charan as a righteous IAS officer. The character fights against corruption in the political system. What happens next forms the rest of the story!

