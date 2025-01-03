Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, will be released on January 10, 2025, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. Fans are highly anticipating the film. However, there have been reports about changes to the actors’ payments.

According to a report by Great Andhra, Ram Charan agreed to a pay cut for the movie. He will receive Rs 65 crores despite his success in the global hit RRR. Director Shankar also took a pay cut. He will be paid Rs 35 crores for his work. The pay cuts are said to be due to the delays in the film’s production. However, no official confirmation has been given.

The official trailer of Game Changer was released on January 2, 2025. It was shown at a special event in Hyderabad, where director SS Rajamouli, who directed RRR, was the chief guest. The trailer shows Charan in two roles: father and son. He fights against corruption in the political system. The preview is action-packed and lasts for two minutes and forty-two seconds. Ram Charan appears in different looks throughout the trailer.

In the movie, Kiara Advani plays Charan’s love interest. The film also features an ensemble cast: SJ Suryah, Anjali, Samuthirakani, Jayaram, Sunil, and Srikanth play important roles. The story of the film is written by director Karthik Subbaraj. Thaman composed the music for the movie. Fans are excited about the movie’s music. Four singles from the soundtrack are already available for streaming.

Ram Charan is currently preparing for his next film. He will star in RC16, a sports drama set in a village. Buchi Babu Sana, who made Upena, will direct the film. Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead in the movie, and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will play a key role. After this, Charan will reunite with director Sukumar for an untitled film. This movie will be their second collaboration after the success of Rangasthalam in 2018.

For more such stories, check out Down South.

Must Read: Rajamouli Boosts Hype For Ram Charan’s Game Changer Trailer Release, Fans Predict A Blockbuster

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News