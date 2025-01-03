Balakrishna’s Sankranti release Daaku Maharaaj released its third song, Dabidi Dibidi, today. The song has drawn criticism for its dance moves. Shekhar Master choreographed these moves, but they are getting a lot of backlash. Many believe they are unsuitable for Balakrishna’s age and stature.

Fans and critics do not question the music, lyrics, or tunes. However, specific dance steps seem objectionable to many. A group of anti-fans highlighted these clips. Tamil fans also shared these videos, amplifying the criticism.

Director Bobby Kolli is also under scrutiny. Critics wonder why he allowed such choreography. Balakrishna is not only an actor but also an MLA from Hindupur. His social service and public image require careful consideration of his roles.

Some believe the director thought item songs had no restrictions. However, this assumption is being questioned. No justification seems valid for approving such dance steps. Balakrishna has earned goodwill through age-appropriate roles in his second innings. This mistake could have been avoided.

While this may not become a major controversy, it was unnecessary. Both the director and Balakrishna share the responsibility. Fans feel they should have recognized the issue earlier.

Daaku Maharaaj is set for release on January 12th during Sankranti. It faces competition from Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, and Sankranthi Vastunam, featuring Venkatesh. The backlash could impact the family audience, but Nandamuri fans hope the film will continue Balakrishna’s success streak.

Oreyyy Sekhar gaaaaa Ave em steps raaaa 😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y4BZbnIHni — 𝘽𝙝𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙩 ✰»🦅 (@Ustaad_Kalyan18) January 2, 2025

wtf is this piece of shit? pic.twitter.com/fwXtPWtZGw — prashanth 🐺 (@wh0isprashanth) January 2, 2025

