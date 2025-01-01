Priyanka Chopra is returning to Bollywood, and it’s for one of the biggest blockbusters in the making. We’re talking about SSMB 29, which marks the union of SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. Scroll below for the latest updates!

A two-part jungle adventure?

According to a new report by Pinkvilla, the writing has been completed for SSMB 29. SS Rajamouli plans to blend the jungle adventure genre with thrill and espionage. The film will reportedly go on the floors in April 2025. The project will be divided into two parts, which will be released in 2027 and 2029 respectively.

Casting Update

Apart from Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli has roped in Prithviraj Sukumar as the leading antagonist. The casting is currently underway, and the director plans to get many more renowned faces on board.

SS Rajamouli & Mahesh Babu’s salary for SSMB 29

According to a source close to the development, SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have ditched the usual salary pattern to sign a profit-sharing deal. “S Rajamouli has faith on his craft and Mahesh Babu is trusting his stardom. The duo has entered into a backend deal to not burden the project with high fees. The idea is to create cinema that creates a legacy for the cinema-going audience across the board. Both Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli have struck a 40% profit-sharing deal with the producers,” the report states.

SSMB 29 Budget

Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumar will be reportedly made on a budget of a whopping 1000 crores. It will leave behind Pushpa 2, Ramayan, and all other biggies to become the most expensive film ever made in India. But this may be the last project that will witness Rajamouli collaborate with other producers.

The source adds, “SS Rajamouli has kept his word of making films for producers D. V. V. Danayya & Narayana K.L. which was committed when he took signing amounts before the release of Baahubali. He chose to keep his commitment & not return the money which was an easier option. After SSMB 29, he will be a solo producer for all his films and directly partner with studios.”

The makers may reportedly tie up with a global studio and are currently in talks with Sony and Disney.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more South updates!

Must Read: “Bollywood Cannot Make A Pushpa, They Don’t Have Brains…”: Anurag Kashyap Slams Bollywood Busy Creating Universes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News