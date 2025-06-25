Last year, when Megan Fox looked too slim, people started to speculate whether she underwent any more surgeries or took any medical help for that or not. However, even though the actress has undergone cosmetic procedures to enhance her figure and refine her nose, she also followed a rigorous workout and diet regimen to slim down. The Jennifer’s Body star committed to an intense fitness routine that’s certainly not for the faint-hearted. faint-hearted.

Fox made her acting debut with Holiday in the Sun, followed by other supporting roles in various television and films until she got her big break in Transformers. Transformers really changed her career and made her go sensational. Since then, she has featured in various projects, including Jennifer’s Body, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and others. She was recently seen in the movie Subservience alongside Michele Morrone. Now, scroll ahead to read more about her drastic weight transformation.

How Did Megan Fox Lose Weight So Drastically?

Like other Hollywood stars, Megan also likes to stay in shape, slim, and trim. In a 2022 interview with Glamour, she once said, “I’m always completely sober. I don’t even drink a glass of wine. I don’t ever smoke. I don’t drink coffee. I’m super strict with my diet, and I never deviate.” After her second child was born in 2014, she followed a disciplined, regular diet that helped her stay fit and healthy. That included no bread, no carbohydrate, no crackers or pretzels, no chips – nothing. While talking to E! News, she said, “The worst thing I put in my body is coffee, once a day.”

Although Megan has turned her carbs on, eats the right amount and right ones, as her personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, told US Weekly in 2014. He further continued, “She has a low-sugar diet. It’s so sustainable, it’s so moderate, she’s not doing any zero this/zero that.” While filming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actress had to reduce quite a lot to get into her character’s shape. Back at that time, her trainer revealed her daily diet: “In the morning, she’ll do a smoothie or an egg white omelet with some avocado as healthy fats. And she’ll have hummus and cut veggies as a snack and a salad with grilled chicken for lunch.”

megan fox transformation reaction video teenage mutant ninja turtles pic.twitter.com/ziyeOzUN6M — . (@aylasmedia) August 5, 2023

In another interview with Glamour, Harley mentioned her three meals and two snacks routine and shared, “She’ll have protein, fiber, and a healthy fat every meal. She is living a low-sugar lifestyle, definitely… She has definitely buckled down and she is amazing. She will have salmon at least once a day.”

Not only just diet, Megan Fox maintained an intense workout session as well. Previously, she told E! News, “I exercise really hard twice a week. I do bursts of cardio with really heavy weights. Circuit training.” She even follows Harley’s Five Factor workout regime that includes “a minimum five-minute cardio warm-up, a lower body sculpting exercise, an upper body toning exercise, then an abdominal sculpting exercise, and finally, a five-minute cool down,” as per the trainer himself.

Well, now you know the secret behind Megan Fox’s toned body.

