Micahel Morrone has refuted rumors linking him to a pregnant Megan Fox after a playful video of the two resurfaced amid reports of her split from Machine Gun Kelly.

Scuttlebutt about their romance began swirling after a video of Morrone, 34, and Fox, 38, from the set of ‘Subservience’ went viral.

In the clip, the ‘Transformers’ star is seen leaning on Morrone, smiling as she helps her co-star pronounce “Spongebob,” a word he struggled with due to his accent. Before the video ended, the two shared a look and smile, with Fox playfully asking, “What is this for?!”

honestly if megan fox dumped mgk for this fine man i would not blame her AT ALLLLL pic.twitter.com/QPC3xkA1Na — mira⚡️ (@miraonthemic) December 9, 2024

Michael Morrone and Megan Fox are Not Romantically Involved

An insider close to Morrone offered insight into the relationship between the actor and Fox. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” the mole told TMZ about the duo on Tuesday. “They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”

A source told Page Six that the two are not romantically involved and that the resurfaced video was filmed a long time ago during the production of the thriller released earlier this year.

Megan Fox and MGK Separated During Thanksgiving Weekend

The video began circulating hours after it was announced that Fox and MGK had split while spending Thanksgiving weekend in Vail, Colorado.

According to the outlet, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ star cut their getaway short after allegedly discovering something troubling on the musician’s phone.

The 34-year-old is said to have left Colorado soon after Fox, and the two have not spoken since. Their split reportedly came just days after they announced they were expecting their first child together on November 11.

