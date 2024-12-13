Kraven the Hunter has landed in theaters, marking what might be Sony’s swan song in the Spider-Man Universe without Spider-Man saga. This two-hour romp dives into Sergei Kravinoff’s backstory with many daddy issues, brooding looks, and animal metaphors.

With its intense action and a performance-packed cast, the movie is stirring plenty of chatter, but not just about what’s on-screen. The big question? Does Kraven leave fans with a juicy post-credits tease for the future? Well, you’ll have to watch to find out. One thing’s for sure: this hunt might be wilder than you expect.

Does Kraven the Hunter Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Sadly, No. Kraven the Hunter pulls a bold move by skipping the usual comic book movie tradition of dangling a mid or post-credits scene. After two hours of Sergei Kravinoff wrestling with his animal instincts and family drama, the credits roll, showcasing everything from breathtaking filming locations to that “no animals were harmed” disclaimer.

But when you think it’s safe to leave, whispers suggest there’s more lurking in the shadows. It’s a cheeky play that leaves you wondering if there’s a hidden nugget for die-hard fans or if the credits are just that, credits. Either way, it’s a fittingly unpredictable end for this wild cinematic safari.

Is Sony’s Spider-Man Universe Dead After Kraven the Hunter Not Having Credits Scenes?

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe feels like it’s swinging on its last web with Kraven the Hunter. The film wraps up with a standalone vibe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson rocking the iconic lion vest, the closest thing we get to a future tease. Yes, there’s no Spider-Man, no Venom nod, and no Knull lurking in the shadows.

And guess what? There is no credits scene to drop a hint, either. Sony is testing the waters to see if Kraven can hunt down a hit before committing to more. For now, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe seems more like a solo expedition gone rogue.

