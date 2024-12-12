Spider-Man fans, Kraven the Hunter is just moments away from hitting theaters as the last big Marvel movie of 2024! All eyes are on its box office performance. With the movie’s arrival, it’s almost a make-or-break moment for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which has had its ups and downs. Now, think of Venom’s success vs. Morbius and Madame Web flops. With this, the pressure on Kraven the Hunter to finish the year strong and prove that Sony can nail a villain spin-off is enormous.

Moreover, the future of the Spider-Man Universe is hanging in the balance. The question isn’t just how much Kraven costs to make but how much it needs to earn to turn a profit and secure the franchise’s future.

What Is Kraven the Hunter’s Production Budget?

While the production budget for Kraven the Hunter has been a bit of a mystery as various outlets are projecting different figures, most estimates place it around $110 million. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, it could be as high as $150 million, though the figure doesn’t account for tax incentives or other credits.

Regardless, it’s pretty clear that Kraven the Hunter is one of the pricier films in Sony’s Universe, especially when compared to non-Venom flicks like Madame Web and Morbius.

How Much Does Kraven The Hunter Need For Box Office Success?

Well, Kraven the Hunter has a lot riding on its box office numbers, and honestly, the odds aren’t looking too hot. Given its $110 million budget, Sony is also spending a lot on marketing and distribution. Why shouldn’t they? Fans are highly expecting this one. Nevertheless, to make a profit, the movie has to earn at least $220 million to cover everything. And obviously, anything over $300 million would be a definite win.

But the problem is that early projections have Kraven the Hunter’s opening with just $20-25 million domestically seems pretty weak compared to Venom movies and even Morbius’ flop debut. Besides, we’re still expecting that it will definitely do better than Madame Web, but that’s not exactly a high bar either. Even if the movie gets good word-of-mouth, the R-rating could draw in a bigger crowd, and maybe it’ll do better internationally.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Markle Markle Turned Down ESPN Host Who Thought She Was ‘Obtainable’ In ‘Ice Cold’ Manner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News