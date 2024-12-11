Aaron Taylor Johnson is returning as a Marvel character, but not in the MCU, and definitely not as Pietro Maximoff. He is returning as Kraven in the film Kraven the Hunter. It will be part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and be released this Friday when the theatres are filled with giants such as Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II. The previous film in the universe is Venom: The Last Dance, and it is still running in the theatres almost in its last leg. It is the lowest-grossing in the franchise. On the other hand, Kraven’s debut at the US box office is looking utterly disappointing. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom 3 opened in the theatres with mixed reviews, and before that, Madame Web was released earlier this year. It featured Dakota Johnson in the lead and was a huge box-office disaster. The film is expected to lose $250 million and was made on a budget of $80-$100 million. It only collected $100.49 million at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, the buzz for Kraven the Hunter is also not so hyped. According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film is struggling with projections, expecting a disastrous opening weekend at the North American box office. The report revealed that the Marvel movie is expected to collect $12 million to $15 million in the United States.

Based on the report, the predicted debut weekend collection is on par with Madame Web’s collection. Dakota Johnson’s film collected only $15.33 million. It also mentioned that Moana 2 and Wicked have nothing to fear as the upcoming Sony movie will not be able to budge them from the top 2 spots. Moana 2 and Wicked are headed towards their respective third and fourth weekend.

More about the film –

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Kraven is a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

It was directed by JC Chandor and features Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the titular role. The supporting cast features Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, Christopher Abbott, and Russell Crowe in supporting roles.

Kraven the Hunter will be released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

