From playing Javert in Les Miserables and Jor-El in Man of Steel to playing Zeus in the MCU, Russell Crowe is known for playing some heavy roles. He is best known for playing Maximus in Ridley Scott’s 2000 epic historical drama Gladiator. He even won the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He has appeared in multiple movies, earning him multiple accolades. His work got him immense fame and helped him accumulate an estimated net worth of $120 million.

Crowe started his career as a musician. In the 1980s, he performed under the stage name Russ Le Roq and released a few singles. He then moved back to Australia and started his acting career there. He is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, and he established that with his range of acting and portrayal of different roles in his early career.

From thrillers to action, Russell Crowe has done them all, and in the latter part of his career, the actor has also done comedies. He reportedly had an impressive career and might have made some wrong choices in the past few years. Crowe, an actor of such a great stature, faced backlash for appearing in the exorcism movies. He told GQ, “I’ve been unreasonably happy for most of my life. I know that bothers some people, but that’s just not my problem. I pursue creatively and artistically what I want to do, and I have done that for probably about 35 years, you know? I do it unapologetically.”

He added, “And my choices are always freaking people out.” Crowe also said, “People were like, ‘What the hell are you doing that for?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I really believe in Bobby Diggs, RZA; I definitely know that he’s got a director’s brain and that he understands film, and when else am I ever going to get to play a character like this?'” His filmography in the last ten years or more is not nearly as impressive as his movies in the early times. However, the actor is unhinged about it and is unapologetic about his choices.

Are the people right to be mad about his movie choices? Let’s check out the last five films of Russell Crowe at the worldwide box office.

Land of Bad (2024) – $7.02 million

The Exorcism (2024) – $9.65 million

Unhinged (2020) – $44.33 million

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023) – $76.98 million

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) – $760.92 million

Russell Crowe made his MCU debut with Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus, and now he will be seen in another Marvel movie, this time in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Crowe will play Nikolai Kravinoff in Kraven the Hunter, which is slated to be released in theatres on December 13.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

