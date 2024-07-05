In Exorcism, Anthony’s daughter, Lee Miller (Ryan Simpkins), suspects that her father has either gotten back to his past addictions or there’s some sinister cause behind his erratic behavior. Anthony, who was roped in for a film on exorcism, gets flashbacks of the time when he was molested.

As the movie progresses, strange things start to happen on Anthony’s film sets, with him even banging his head on a table and contorting his body. This makes Lee consult a Catholic priest. Things take a more disastrous turn when Father Conor tries to perform an exorcism on the movie sets.

If you loved watching The Exorcism and want to indulge in some more possession-based horror films, look no further. Here’s a list of all the movies that you can watch next!

The Exorcist (1973)

William Friedkin’s The Exorcist is a classic horror movie that follows the life of actress Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) in Georgetown, Washington, D.C. When the latter displays bizarre behavior and physical changes, Chris seeks a doctor’s help. After a series of unexplainable and disturbing events, Chris realizes that her daughter is possessed and requests an exorcism by experienced priest Father Merrin (Max von Sydow).

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose (2005)

The 2005 supernatural horror film follows the life of Father Richard Moore, played by Thomas Geoffrey Wilkinson, who was charged with negligent homicide after an exorcism on Emily Rose, played by Jennifer Carpenter. The latter used to hallucinate and experience muscle spasms, which Moore thought was due to demonic possession. The film is loosely based on Felicitas D. Goodman’s book The Exorcism of Anneliese Michel.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Karyn Kusama’s horror-comedy follows the lives of two best friends, Jennifer, played by Megan Fox, and Needy, played by Amanda Seyfried. One fateful night, when the two attend a concert by an Indie rock band, their lives take a sinister turn. Jennifer gets possessed by a demon after a botched sacrifice by the rock band. She begins killing and eating the flesh of her male classmates to survive. After discovering Jennifer’s secret, Needy tries to stop her with all her might.

Insidious (2010)

James Wan’s Insidious revolves around the life of a married couple, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai Lambert (Byrne), and their children, who move into a new home. One evening, their son Dalton inexplicably falls into a coma. After this, they begin to experience terrifying paranormal activities at their home. Soon, the Lamberts decide to move into another house, but the events also continue there. Later, after Josh’s mother arrives, they get to know that Dalton can astral project and has been trapped in a dangerous spirit realm. With the help of a psychic, Josh learns that he has the power too, and decides to save his son from the realm.

The Rite (2011)

Mikael Håfström’s The Rite is loosely based on Matt Baglio’s book The Rite: The Making of a Modern Exorcist, which tells the real-life experiences of Father Gary Thomas. The 2011 film revolves around a skeptical seminary student, Michael, who travels to Rome to learn exorcism. There he meets a seasoned exorcist Father Lucas, played by Anthony Hopkins. Michael witnesses supernatural events involving a possessed girl named Rosaria, played by Marta Gastini. After her death, Father Lucas becomes possessed, and with the help of reporter Angelina (Alice Braga), Michael confronts a demon.

Sinister (2012)

Sinister follows the life of a true-crime writer, Ellison Oswalt, played by Ethan Hawke, who moves into a house with his family where the previous occupants were gruesomely murdered. Ellison, who intends to write a biography on the same case, finds a box full of film reels in the attic that showcased the murder of various families. As he investigates further, he learns that the murders span decades and always involve a missing child. Soon, Ellison realizes that the supernatural activities and murders are a part of a demonic ritual. He leaves the house with his family, only to learn that his daughter is already possessed.

Deliver Us From Evil (2014)

Scott Derrickson’s 2014 horror film is based on Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool’s non-fiction book Beware the Night. It revolves around NYPD officer Ralph Sarchie, who investigates supernatural crimes in the Bronx. Soon, he discovers a series of demonic possessions linked to a marine team that encountered an ancient evil in Iraq. They uncover that the demon is using an ancient message to possess people.

The Wailing (2016)

The 2016 South Korean horror film, directed by Na Hong-jin, follows the life of a policeman, Jong-goo (Kwak Do-won), who investigates mysterious deaths in a village linked to a Japanese stranger. Whoever would meet the person, would turn violent, killing their family members. Even Jong-goo’s daughter gets affected. The police officer soon finds out that the Japanese man is an evil spirit but fails to stop the ensuing chaos.

Hereditary (2018)

Ari Aster’s Hereditary tells the story of a miniature artist, Annie Graham, played by Toni Collette, whose family is haunted by unnatural tragedies. It all starts when Annie’s mother passes away. Following this, her daughter Charlie (Milly Shapiro) dies horribly in an accident, leading her son Peter (Alex Wolff) to face the torment of supernatural events. Annie soon finds out about her family’s dark history of witchcraft and her mother’s role in a demonic cult.

The Medium (2021)

This Thai-Korean folk horror film follows Nim, a medium in Thailand who believes she has been chosen by the local goddess Ba Yan. She visits her sister Noi’s family, disturbed by several tragedies. Soon after, Noi’s daughter Mink starts showing signs of possession, exhibiting erratic behavior. As chaos ensues, Nim seeks help from a shaman, who reveals ancestral curses tormenting her sister’s family. During a ritual, Mink kills her entire family, burning her mother alive.

