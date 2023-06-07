Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins is a renowned actor in Hollywood and has enriched the world of cinema with some of his finest works. The veteran actor did not limit his talents to a particular genre of film, and he established it when he became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Odin, ruler of Asgard and father of Thor. But the actor seems to have a bit of regret about his decision, at least that’s what his comment in his latest interview indicates!

Hopkins first appeared in Thor in 2011, followed by reprising his character in the following films in that franchise until he was killed off in Thor: Ragnarok. The actor, who has two Oscars credited to his name, did not have much to do for his parts in the MCU films he was seen in, and that might have been a reason for his displeasure towards it.

In a report by the New Yorker, an excerpt has been mentioned quoting Anthony Hopkins’ disappointment with his Odin character in the MCU’s Thor franchise, and it cannot be entirely shrugged off as he is an actor with immense calibre. The report quoting Hopkins said, “They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me.” The Father star added how he was briefed about his role, adding, “Sit on the throne, shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Well, surely Anthony Hopkins isn’t the first one, nor will he be the last one to say such things about one of the most successful and highest-grossing Studios in Hollywood, aka Marvel. Many eminent personalities, such as James Cameron and Martin Scorsese, to name some, were blunt enough to criticise the superhero genre, including MCU movies. Scorsese said to Empire Magazine, “I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well-made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

What are your thoughts on Anthony Hopkins’ views about MCU? Let us know in the comments, and for more updates on the Entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

