Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor Odinson, is one of the most loved Marvel stars, but unfortunately, his last MCU film, Thor: Love and Thunder, did not get the expected reaction from the fans or the critics despite bringing in Christian Bale as the main antagonist. Hemsworth has finally broken the silence on the film’s bad ratings and the backlashes it got from the fans in a recent interview, and here’s what he has to say about it.

Like the third film in his solo franchise, this was also directed by Taika Waititi due to the great response Ragnarok got from the audience, but this actor-director duo failed to create the same magic again on screen. The movie received a 63% rating from the critics and a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Waititi responded to the flak while somewhat defending the silliness in the film.

Chris Hemsworth, in an interview with GQ Magazine, opened up about the disappointing reviews his Thor: Love and Thunder received, and he even went on reveal how his kids’ friends also did not like the film that much. He said, “It’s a bunch of eight-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool, but the VFX weren’t as good’.”

Chris Hemsworth added how he too felt cringe while watching Thor: Love and Thunder, and said, “I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly. It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process; it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

However, Chris Hemsworth is open to returning to the MCU again, but he has his conditions for it as he says, “It has to be something very special”, adding, “I’m sure there’s something exciting to tell, so we’ll have to wait and see. You have to wait to find it.

