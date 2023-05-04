Robert Downey Jr has been credited for starting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and what a journey it has been. The superhero fandom is yet to get over the fact that we won’t see RDJ’s Iron Man in the future, and it makes us sad. The actor was the face of the MCU, but once, he had to face a renegotiation when Marvel was pissed at him. Read on to find out what actually happened!

In the early days of the MCU, there were rumours of RDJ planning to leave the role of Tony Stark / Iron Man. However, after Iron Man 3 was released in 2013 and received a decent response from the audiences as well as Box Office numbers, the actor once hinted that he might be done with the MCU if it wasn’t worth his while.

During a conversation with GQ, Robert Downey Jr talked about how Marvel Studio was pissed at him for making a whopping $50 million for Avengers. “Isn’t that crazy? They’re so pissed. I can’t believe it. I’m what’s known as ‘a strategic cost,’” said the actor. The actor replied when he was asked about the astronomical figure for the Avengers was true or not.

Later in the conversation, the RDJ talked about his injuries while filming the Iron Man 3 movie, which made him feel how many instalments he could be a part of. “It got me thinking about how big the message from your cosmic sponsor needs to be before you pick it up. How many genre movies can I do? How many follow-ups to a successful follow-up are actually fun?” said the actor.

While there were rumours of Robert Downey Jr returning as Iron Man in the future, the reports by debunked by a Marvel producer. However, his references are enough to enthral the MCU fans. Let us know what do you think about it, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

