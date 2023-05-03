Marvel Cinematic Universe has one of the largest fan bases and it has given some of the best superhero films. On 1st May, the fondly called MCU marked its 15th anniversary, which began with Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, directed by Jon Favreau. To celebrate that special occasion, Disney+ released a new trailer in honour of the Iron Man trilogy, the film that kickstarted the MCU. Downey, in the role of playboy, genius, billionaire, and philanthropist Tony Stark has been an icon and nobody else could have played the character like he did.

Downey’s character bid goodbye to the fans with Avengers: Endgame as he saved the world from Thanos, bringing his journey to a full circle. Fans have been hoping for his return in some way possible in the MCU again but that is still uncertain.

Disney+ took to their official Twitter to commemorate the 15th anniversary of MCU with this new trailer of the Iron Man trilogy. Robert Downey Jr, like his confident self, always says, ‘I’m the best’ after finishing suiting up in his Mark XLII suit from the opening of the 3rd Iron Man film. He has always been unabashedly cocky about himself but he may have been portrayed as a narcissist; it had always been him who played a crucial part in saving everyone, be it carrying a missile in space in the first Avengers film or sacrificing himself during the events of Endgame.

The freshly made trailer of Iron Man made the fans nostalgic and they shared their remarks and views in the comments. One of the users wrote, “Phase 1 – 3 were amazing”

“My beloved Tony”

“He got away too early i miss iron man.”

“The best avenger in all of the MCU”

“It would be so cool if iron man came back for kang dynasty and secret wars”

“This movie altered the way of life”

“And now they make shit movies!”

Check out the new trailer here:

