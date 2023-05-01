The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise could be the ending for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the characters will always be remembered by the audiences. As the third and final instalment of the franchise is headed into theatres this week, it’s the end of an era of sorts. Throughout the filming of the movies, the cast and the crew have developed a bond that audiences cherish. However, as it will also mark James Gunn’s final work for the MCU, we wonder if the characters will ever appear.

It was said many of the GOTG actors could join James Gunn’s new DCU for new characters. Even Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis in the MCU, revealed she had talks with the filmmaker to join the DCU. However, Chris Pratt, who leads the team, recently shared about his future, and it sounds like it would be a difficult decision for him to make. Read on to find out what the Star-Lord actor has to say about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a conversation with ComicBook.com, Chris Pratt said coming back with a different cast is “daunting” while talking about returning with different actors in Guardians roles. “That’s the reason to not do it. I think it would have… it’s so elegant and perfect right now with the three films, and so to think of moving forward, it’s really hard, and without James, I don’t know how that would work. I’m open to it, but man, I don’t know,” said the actor.

While Pratt’s next appearance as Star-Lord would be in the dark, we never know when we will get to see the Guardians next in the MCU. However, the early reactions to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 have been circulating all over the internet, and many are calling it to be the best thing after Avengers: End Game.

Considering the recent reviews of the other MCU projects, what are your thoughts about the upcoming Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3? Let us know in the comments, and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

