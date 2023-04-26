The third and final instalment from Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy is almost here. But before the film finally lands in theatres on May 5, fans can’t keep calm, as critics worldwide have shared warm reactions to the film. But can you believe James Gunn recently revealed he would want Jr NTR in the Guardians universe?

This makes the last outing of director James Gunn with the MCU but none the less he’s had a remarkable and memorable journey.

In a recent interview with an Indian publication, James Gunn stated that he wishes to work with our very own Indian actor Jr NTR.

James Gunn was asked if he could introduce an Indian actor into the Guardians universe, who it would be. Replying to the same, the director said he would love to work with the guy from RRR ‘with all the tigers coming out of the cage and everything’. Gunn also added that Jr NTR was ‘amazing’ and ‘cool’ in the film.

This statement by James Gunn is a testament to the growing popularity of Indian cinema on a global scale and the impact it is having on international audiences.

