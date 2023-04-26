While the buzz was powerful, no one had ever imagined that Spider-Man: No Way Home would turn out to be such a massive event movie and find itself in the list of highest earners of all time across the globe. Mainly it was excitement for the Spidey union with Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield coming together for the first time. It was the opening of the multiverse and the blurring of the lines. Ever since then, everyone is only excited to see them back. But do they reunite in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse?

For the unversed, Tobey, Tom, and Andrew entered the thirst standalone Peter Parker movie in the MCU to play their versions of the web-slinging superhero. While their love action return to the big screen in being spoken about, fans couldn’t stop speculating that they are even in the Spider-Verse animated movie.

Now turns out, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse stars Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore have decided to talk about the most anticipated reunion while talking about their movie. Steinfeld has hinted at many treats in the movie when asked about Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, and Andrew Garfield cameos. Read on to know more.

Shameik Moore plays Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Hailee Steinfeld joins him as Gwen Stacy. The two when asked if their movie has cameos by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, they decided to play safe but also dropped some hints.

“I know Hailee Steinfeld‘s in it,” Moore said Laughing suspiciously as per Comicbook. “Issa Rae’s in it. Daniel Kaluuya… Jake Johnson! I forgot about Jake Johnson.” Steinfeld added, “Yeah there are so many, there’s some treats. This wouldn’t be what it is if there weren’t some treats.”

Well, the treats parts is enough for fans to build their castle of dreams about watching Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield reunite in Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse. The movie releases on the big screen on June 3, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

