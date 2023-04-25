Star-Lord and his team are all set for another adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and we cannot keep calm. The upcoming instalment is the third in the film series and has much to focus on. As the movie is less than two weeks away from its release, fans are finding it difficult to hold their excitement. Amid the buzz around the film, many are reaching out to James Gunn for some insights and the director recently revealed one major detail about the film’s post-credit scene.

GOTG Vol 3 will see Chris Pratt reprising his role as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord. The movie also has Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and more reprising their respective roles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Marvel Studios movies always ensure to entertain fans and unveil some new characters and doors to the MCU, one thing that everyone enjoys the most is the post-credit scenes. As fans were eager to know if they will get to see a bit more of the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 ends, James Gunn spilled the beans.

Taking to Instagram, a fan commented on Gunn’s latest picture featuring the GOTG cast from their Paris trip for the movie’s promotions. The fan wrote, “Hey James, could you confirm that there is a post-credit scene for GOTG Vol 3?” To everyone’s surprise, Gunn replied with “There is not a post-credit scene. There are two.” Seemingly fans will get to witness a mid-credit scene and a post-credit scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

For the unversed, the upcoming movie will reportedly mark Gunn’s last outing with Marvel Studios as he is the new co-CEO of DC Studios. It was Gunn who wrote and brought the film series to life. As per early reactions, the director has given a perfectly emotional ending to the series.

Coming back, we advise you to stick to the seats until the movie screen goes black while watching Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ben Affleck Upset With Jennifer Lopez For Launching An Alcohol Brand While He Struggles To Stay Sober?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News