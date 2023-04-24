Chris Pratt, awaiting the release of his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, did not have an easy way to get the role of Star-Lord. As the actor flaunts his chiselled physique in the MCU, the actor weighed around 300 pounds when he first auditioned for his role as Peter Quill in the first GOTG film. It was not easy for the actor to get the role, and only was given less than six months to get in shape.

The actor initially received fame with the hit TV show Parks and Recreation in the early 2000s. Chris Pratt has come a long way throughout his career and apart from his MCU role, he also starred in blockbuster films like Jurassic World and The Tomorrow War. In the year 2011, teh actor decided to switch gears from comedy to drama with the role of Scott Hatteberg in Moneyball. Read on as the actor shared about how he got the MCU character for GOTG.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Chris Pratt once shared a selfie he had taken while preparing for Zero Dark Thirty. Upon watching the photo, Marvel decided he would make a great lead in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Unfortunately, he gained a lot of weight while preparing for his role as Delivery Man. “They held up the selfie from Zero Dark Thirty and said, ‘You’re too fat for Star-Lord. How long will it take you to look like this?’ They gave me five-and-a-half months. I did what I had to do!” the actor once told Best Fit.

After getting the deadline to get into shape, Marvel connected Pratt with nutritionist Phil Goglia and fitness trainer Duffy Gaver. As his diet was revamped, his daily caloric intake increased to 4,000 calories and adding a gallon of water was for each pound he weighed. “I was peeing all day long, every day. That part was a nightmare,” the actor told Men’s Health.

However, Chris Pratt will be seen in the final Guardians of the Galaxy movie and the early reactions have words for praise for the James Gunn directorial threequel. Let us know what do yhou think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Avengers’ ‘Thanos’ Josh Brolin Goes N*de To Promote Next Outing With Outer Range Season 2, Netizens Say, “Thanos After The Snap”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News