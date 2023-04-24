Khloe Kardashian recently shared some strong feelings through cryptic posts on her Instagram handle, which hinted at her single life amid all of those reconciliation rumours with her ex Tristan Thompson. For the unversed, the once much-in-love couple parted ways when Tristan’s infidelity reports came to light where he impregnated another woman. However, now, it seems Khloe is ready to move on from Tristan. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

Khloe and Tristan have been in a long relationship, and they also share two children- True Thompson, a 5-year-old and a few months old baby boy whose name hasn’t been revealed yet. Within a few months of their son’s birth, the couple parted ways from each other. Even though there have been rumours of them reconciling their relationship once again, Khloe’s recent IG posts state something different.

On Sunday, Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of cryptic posts about heartbreak, moving on, and living single life, hinting at her life post break up with Tristan. In the now-expired story, the first quote shared by Khloe stated, “Kindness is still poison to a toxic person. Never overextend yourself in places where people are committed to misunderstanding your intent.” This could be addressed to all the times when her kindness was returned with harsh negativity.

The second quote that Khloe Kardashian shared talked about “moving on is hard”. The picture quote further read, “Well, I know I’ll eventually get over it. And I know it takes time. I just want someone who understands how hard all of this is. Someone who’s been there. Who knows what to really say. Even if they have no words to express what it is, I feel.”

Followed by that, Khloe further shared another quote about gentle motivation to be kind. It read as, “Gentle reminder – Be kind to yourself just as you are kind to others. The most valuable long-term investment is going to be the love you pour into yourself.”

From all of these, it’s quite clear that Khloe talked about her own life post-separation from Tristan Thompson. A few hours back, Khloe Kardashian again shared another picture quote that talked about how life is unfair, and one must choose oneself and one’s dreams and prioritize themself to live life.

Well, what are your thoughts on Keeping Up With The Kardashians‘ star Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic posts about her life? Let us know.

