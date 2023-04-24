Josh Brolin, the mad titan who single-handedly gave a tough fight to the Avengers, might be off the action in the MCU but has amazed his fans on social media. After departing from the Infinity Saga, Brolin has become one of the most favourite characters. However, his new outing for Prime Video’s Outer Range season 2 has his fans and netizens reacting uncannily as he poses n*de to promote the show.

In the new show, the actor will play Royal Abbott and deal with the loss of his daughter-in-law. In the new season, the Abbotts’ lives are changed by discovering a mysterious black void on their land. However, the situation gets a little out of hand with the arrival of the drifter Autumn.

Taking to Instagram, the Avengers: End Game villain actor Josh Brolin, strip down what it means to make a neo-western for Amazon Prime Video. As the second season will watch him as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land and family, the Thanos actor is photographed in his birthday suit while relaxing between takes on the second season.

While detailing the photo and the scene, the actor wrote, “Prepping for a scene for “Outer Range” Season 2. We are taking things in a different direction now. It’s a shifting world and we have to be sensitive to all.”

Checkout the post by Avengers actor below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Do you know the song “your b*lls r hangin through the old cane chair?” Another added, “Thanos after the snap.” Third added, “THANOS WHAT THE HELL”

A user commented about the Thanos actor’s sharp beard, “what grit of sand paper did you use to knock down all that hair ?? Such a smooth finish .😂” Another added, “THANASS”

Let us know what do you think about it

