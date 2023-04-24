Agree with it or not, while we obsess over the charisma and charm of the varied superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all of our hearts go rushing to only one character ignoring everyone else when he appears on the screen. We are talking about the most adorable of them, Groot. The tree kid, or the kid tree, or now the chiseled tree, has been one of the most fun part about the movies and shows he has appeared in. Voiced by the mighty Vin Diesel, the only three words he speaks are ‘I am Groot’. Making news now is Diesel’s paycheck.

Groot was introduced by the Marvel bosses in the James Gunn directorial Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 1. It was the year 2014 when Vin first voiced the cute character and have him a life with just three words. It has been almost a decade since then and he has appeared as Groot with his voice in multiple projects, which also includes Avengers: Endgame and a standalone special series.

But while we continue obsessing over Groot, the forever question has been how much does Vin Diesel Earn out of this gig where he is supposed to repeatedly just say three words? Some one on the internet recently quote a massive figure that made us feel supremely underpaid for someone who does much more than that for our jobs but turns out James Gunn has decided to reassure us. Read on to know more.

A Twitter user decided to ask James Gunn about Vin Diesel’s paycheck for voicing Groot in Guardians Of The Galaxy movies. The used referred to an online speculation that claimed that he has earned $54 Million for the three movies, which makes for a hefty cheque of $13 Million per film. The tweet reached Gunn, who takes almost all fan questions seriously and even answered them. The filmmaker wrote, “Not true,” with laughing emoji.

😂 not true — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2023

Meanwhile, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is all set to hit the theatres in two weeks. The movie that brings together Chris Pratt with his fellow Guardians will be the last time we will see them reuniting and this is one of the most emotional moments in the MCU. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

