It is not a new thing for Hollywood stars to be taking digs at their contemporaries without realizing the dent their controversial words could cause. One such incident took the world by storm when Friends star Matthew Perry decides to make the most bizarre statement about John Wick star Keanu Reeves in his memoir by wishing death upon him. The statement soon became the talk of the town, and Perry was criticized for the same. Turns out he has now taken a conscious decision to remove that part from all future editions.

For the unversed, Chandler Bing fame released his memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing last year. While it was all fun and explorative, it got controversial when he was talking about the passing away of original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger. He went on to wish death for Reeves and later even apologized for the same.

Now, it looks like Matthew Perry wants to clear all the bad air between him and Keanu Reeves and that invisible growing tension. While the two haven’t spoken to each other or made any public appearances together, it is evident that there is still tension. Perry has now decided to pull out his name from all the future versions of his memoir. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, Matthew Perry has now decided to remove Keanu Reeves’ name from his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. “I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do,” Perry said in attendance at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday. “I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I’ve apologized publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it.”

Matthew then revealed that he is yet to personally apologize to Reeves and said that he will whenever he bumps into him.

However, if you are unaware of what Matthew Perry said about Keanu Reeves, during an expand d remembrance about his bond with River Phoenix, Perry questioned by Reeves still walks among us. “The list of geniuses who were ahead of their time is too long to detail here – suffice to say, near the top of any such list should be my costar in A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, River Phoenix,” Perry wrote in his book.

He added, “River was a beautiful man, inside and out – too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us? River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes – no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

A few days later after the passage was spoken about and criticized by many, Matthew Perry released a statement. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry said last October. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

