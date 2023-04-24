Hailey Bieber has probably been going through the worst phase of her life. The actress has been labelled as a ‘mean girl’ online over her alleged shade at pop sensation Selena Gomez. Specific posts of her with BFFs Kendall Jenner and Kyline Jenner have made Selenators believe she was bullying their icon. Wondering how Justin Bieber has been supporting his wife amidst it all? Scroll below for details!

A few days ago, Selena took to her Instagram stories and asked her massive fan base to stop the hate comments against Hailey. She mentioned that the supermodel contacted her and mentioned she’s been receiving death threats. Gomez clarified that she does not support such behaviour and asked her fans to be kind. Some online reports claim that Justin Bieber got in touch with his ex-girlfriend and asked her to rescue his wife from all the online bullying.

Many slammed Justin Bieber for remaining silent and not taking a stand for his wife, Hailey Bieber, throughout the Selena Gomez feud. An insider close to US Weekly has now revealed how the Baby singer has been silently supporting his wife at home.

The report states, “It breaks Justin’s heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months. He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold. Justin knows her truth and despite what some people may say or think, he knows she only wants the best for people and has the best intentions… Justin knows that life is all about the ups and downs, and he knows she’ll get through this. But it’s been difficult seeing her upset and all he can do is be by her side and be there for her no matter what.”

Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber also recently broke her silence and confessed to having some of the ‘saddest, hardest’ moments this year. Her statement was indeed a reaction to all the hate by Selena Gomez fans.

