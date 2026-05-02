Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort, The Drama, is nearing the completion of one month in U.S. theaters. Following its release, the Zendaya and Robert Pattinson starrer has already crossed the $100 million mark at the global box office but has yet to reach $50 million domestically. It needs to add $4 million more in North America to hit that target. With a current worldwide total of $115.3 million, The Drama ranks as the second-highest-grossing Hollywood romantic film of 2026 so far, behind Wuthering Heights’ $241.7 million global total, per Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Surpasses The Theatrical Profit of Wuthering Heights

Made on a $28 million budget, The Drama has generated a theatrical surplus of $45.3 million over its estimated box office break-even point of $70 million (using the 2.5x multiplier rule). This implies that the film has already earned around $3.6 million more in theatrical profit than Wuthering Heights’ $41.7 million estimated box-office surplus (based on its $80 million budget and a $200 million break-even).

As it continues its theatrical run, The Drama is edging closer to the worldwide total for Robert Pattinson’s critically acclaimed sci-fi film, Mickey 17 (2025). Read on to find out how much more it must earn to outgross the Bong Joon Ho-directed film at the global box office.

The Drama vs. Mickey 17 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $46 million

International: $69.3 million

Worldwide: $115.3 million

Mickey 17 – Box Office Summary

North America: $46.1 million

International: $87.4 million

Worldwide: $133.5 million

The above figures suggest that The Drama currently needs to earn at least $18.2 million worldwide to outgross Mickey 17. Given the current stage of its theatrical run and competition from newer releases like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2, surpassing that target appears challenging at this point. However, the final verdict should become clear as the film continues its ongoing run.

What’s The Drama All About?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Trailer

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