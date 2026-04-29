In 2026, the top two highest-grossing romantic films at the worldwide box office so far are Emerald Fennell’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights and Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli’s latest directorial effort, The Drama. While Wuthering Heights has already concluded its theatrical run, The Drama will complete four weeks in theaters on Friday (May 1). The romantic black comedy starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson received positive reviews and currently holds a 77% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, higher than Wuthering Heights’ 58% rating.

At the worldwide box office, however, Wuthering Heights’ global haul currently stands at more than double what The Drama has earned so far. Let’s first take a quick look at how the two films performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Drama vs. Wuthering Heights – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

The Drama – Box Office Summary

North America: $44.8 million

International: $69 million

Worldwide: $113.8 million

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $84 million

International: $157.7 million

Worldwide: $241.7 million

From the above figures, it is clear that Wuthering Heights currently has a lead of $127.9 million in worldwide earnings. That said, The Drama has now surpassed the box office profit earned by the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer beyond its break-even point. Now, let’s calculate the theatrical profits of 2026’s two top-grossing romantic films.

The Drama & Wuthering Heights – Budget, Break-Even & Profit (Estimated)

Here are the reported budgets, break-even points (based on the 2.5x multiplier rule), and the estimated theatrical profits of the two films.

The Drama

Budget: $28 million

Break-Even: $70 million

Box Office Profit: $43.8 million

Wuthering Heights

Budget: $80 million

Break-Even: $200 million

Box Office Profit: $41.7 million

With a current worldwide total of $113.8 million, The Drama has generated an estimated box office profit of $43.8 million so far. In comparison, Wuthering Heights, which earned $241.7 million, generated a $41.7 million theatrical surplus. This means that The Drama has already surpassed the box office profit of Wuthering Heights by a margin of $2.1 million, and this gap is expected to further increase as the former continues its theatrical run.

What’s The Plot Of The Drama?

Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, The Drama revolves around Emma, a bookstore employee (Zendaya), and Charlie, a British museum director (Robert Pattinson). The happily engaged couple’s relationship is put to the test when one of them discovers a shocking truth about the other.

The Drama – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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