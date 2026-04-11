Wuthering Heights succumbs under the pressure of new releases and ends its theatrical run at the box office in North America after over a month. The film ended its theatrical run on its 8th Thursday as it lost its last few theatres in North America. The film is being played in a few markets overseas. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received mixed reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 58% and stated, “Liberally adapting Emily Brontë’s classic story with a heavy dose of carnality and chic stylization, Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights might not be the stuff of high literature, but it is a visually vibrant pleasure.” The audience feels it stems from the source novel but captures the Brontë vibe with style and emotional panache.

Wuthering Heights’ closing collection at the North American box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Wuthering Heights has concluded its box office journey at the North American box office. It grossed just 8k on its 8th and final Thursday over the last 58 theaters still playing it. The film’s domestic total reached $84 million, bringing its theatrical run to an end. Wuthering Heights is concluding its box-office run as 2026’s 6th-highest-grossing film domestically.

Worldwide collection update of Wuthering Heights

The period drama starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi collected $156.4 million at the overseas box office. It is still running in a few overseas markets. Allied to the $84 million domestic cume, the movie’s worldwide collection stands at $240.4 million. It will end its global run below the $250 million milestone. It is still the 5th-highest-grossing film of 2026 and the highest-grossing romance drama of the year.

What is the film about?

The film follows a passionate, turbulent love story set against the Yorkshire moors, exploring the intense, destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. Wuthering Heights was released in North America on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $84.0 million

International – $156.4 million

Worldwide – $240.4 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Avatar 4 & 5 Budget: Not $400M? Here’s The Ideal Range After Fire & Ash Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News