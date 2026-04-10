Scream 7 maintained a steady pull at the cinemas, but this has now been affected by multiple new releases. However, there are still a few global box office milestones it is targeting. As the horror sequel continues to add impressive numbers across key markets and becomes the first Scream movie to earn more than $200 million globally, the key question is whether it has enough momentum to break into the top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026. This would place it among the year’s biggest cinematic successes to date. Scroll below for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the worldwide box office?

It has lost momentum at the box office in North America, dropping out of the domestic top 5. It collected only $105k on its 41st day in North America; however, it has a stronghold at the box office. The horror sequel declined 34.4% from last Wednesday, and with that, the film has hit $120.9 million at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, internationally, Scream 7 is edging closer to $90 million. After 41 days, the overseas total for the horror sequel stands at $83.7 million, bringing the worldwide total to $204.6 million. It is tracking to end its worldwide run around $220 million. With tentpole movies hogging all the limelight, it will be a challenge for it to reach $220 million worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Scream 7

Domestic – $120.9 million

International – $88.4 million

Worldwide – $209.3 million

How much more does it need to break into the global top 10 of 2026?

According to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando, Scream 7 is the 7th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. It must surpass Wuthering Heights to break into the top 5 grossers of 2026 to date. The Margot Robbie starrer period drama collected $239.5 million so far and is still counting at the worldwide box office, becoming the 5th highest-grossing film in 2026.

Hence, Scream 7 needs about $30 million more to break into the top 5 worldwide grossers of 2026. At #1 is Pegasus 3, with a global total of more than $638.7 million. It will soon change, as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is a strong contender for the top spot. With more releases, Scream 7 will dip further in the list and might even drop out by the end of this year.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 worldwide

Pegasus 3 – $638.7 million The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $437.7 million Project Hail Mary – $433.0 million Hoppers – $334.9 million Wuthering Heights – $239.5 million Blades of the Guardians – $211.6 million Scream 7 – $209.3 million Scare Out – $196 million GOAT – $185.5 million Dhurandhar 2 – $174.7 million

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