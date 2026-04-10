Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has officially concluded three weeks in theatres. Bollywood’s Eid 2026 release is maintaining a rock-steady momentum. It has surpassed Pushpa 2 to score the second highest Week 3 collection in Hindi cinema. Scroll below for the day 22 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22

According to estimates, Dhurandhar: The Revenge accumulated 7.7 crore net across all languages in India on day 22. It maintained a healthy hold, compared to 8.6 crore garnered on the third Wednesday. Around 8.3 crore were collected in the Hindi language alone, while the remaining sum is from Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada versions combined.

Starting today, the spy-action thriller will compete with Dacoit at the Indian box office. It is to be seen how the collections in the South get impacted. The net collection in all languages currently stands at 1078.80 crore after 22 days. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1272.98 crore.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 22.5 crore

Day 17: 26.5 crore

Day 18: 28 crore

Day 19: 10.75 crore*

Day 20: 10.75 crore*

Day 21: 7.7 crore*

Day 22: 8.6 crore*

Total: 1081.85 crore*

Records 2nd highest Week 3 collection in Hindi cinema!

Ranveer Singh starrer may have slowed down after the blockbuster first two weeks, but it is still outperforming the run of big Bollywood movies. With 117.8 crore in the kitty in its third week, Dhurandhar 2 has scored the second-highest third week collection in Hindi cinema. It is only behind the OG Dhurandhar, which holds the top spot.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi movies with the highest Week 3 collections:

Dhurandhar: 189.30 crore Dhurandhar 2: 117.8 crore* Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 107.75 crore Chhaava: 84.94 crore Stree 2: 72.83 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: 69.75 crore Gadar 2: 63.35 crore Jawan: 52.06 crore Animal: 50.3 crore KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 49.14 crore

What is the budget of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore. In 22 days, the makers have raked in returns of a staggering 853.8 crore. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 379.46%. Ranveer Singh starrer is the most profitable Bollywood film of 2026.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 22 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1078.80 crore

ROI: 853.8 crore

ROI%: 379.46%

India gross: 1272.98 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

*estimates, official figures awaited.

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