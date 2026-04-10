Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha starrer The Kerala Story 2 has completed 6 weeks in theatres. Despite strong competition from Dhurandhar 2, Kamakhya Narayan Singh’s directorial continues to mint moolah, although on the lower end. Scroll below for the updated collection, profits, and other details!

How much has The Kerala Story 2 earned in India?

According to estimates, The Kerala Story 2 added 2 lakh to the kitty on day 42. It witnessed slight growth on the 6th Thursday, compared to the 1 lakh garnered the previous day. Although Dhurandhar 2 is dominating the ticket windows, the absence of any other release is helping Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s directorial drive some footfalls.

The cumulative total in India reaches 52.14 crore net after 6 weeks. Including GST, the gross total stands at 61.52 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1 – 22.9 crore

Week 2 – 16.97 crore

Week 3 – 10.92 crore

Week 4 – 87 lakh

Week 5 – 31 lakh

Week 6 – 17 lakh

Total – 52.14 crore

What is the budget of The Kerala Story 2?

Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha led Hindi drama is made on a reported budget of 28 crore. In 42 days, the makers have minted returns of 24.14 crore. It is a plus affair at the box office with profits of 86.21% so far.

Back in 2023, Sudipto Sen‘s OG The Kerala Story collected 238.27 crore in its lifetime. It was a super-duper hit with profits of 694% against a budget of 30 crore. The sequel remains way lower, but at least it earned the success tag during its theatrical run!

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 42 Summary

Budget: 28 crore

India net: 52.14 crore

ROI: 86.21%

India gross: 61.52 crore

Verdict: Plus

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